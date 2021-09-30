'DWTS' partners Cheryl Burke, Cody Rigsby tests positive for COVID-19

Days after Cheryl Burke announced she tested positive for COVID-19, her "Dancing with the Stars" partner, Cody Rigsby, said he also has the virus.

Rigsby, who made the announcement on Instagram, said he tested positive for the second time this year. He credited the vaccine for only having mild symptoms. He said his fate on the show is up in the air.

Earlier this week, Burke revealed she tested positive for COVID-19.

"I'm just grateful that I got vaccinated, I know it could have been way worse," she said.

Burke and Rigsby did not perform Monday. They were evaluated on their performance from rehearsals.