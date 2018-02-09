Light Snow
HI: 29°
LO: 16°
Earthquake off Mexico's west coast (Feb. 9, 2018)
An earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 5.8 struck off the west coast of Mexico Friday morning.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was reported shortly after 6 a.m. local time off the coast of Colima, near San Patricio.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or structure damage.
Prelim M5.8 earthquake Near the coast of Colima, Mexico Feb-9 14:05 UTC, updates https://t.co/syJqKDP1AR— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) February 9, 2018
Prelim M5.8 earthquake Near the coast of Colima, Mexico Feb-9 14:05 UTC, updates https://t.co/syJqKDP1AR
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.