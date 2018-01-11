Easy hacks to help you save big online

Have you ever shopped online, then saw the great price on an item you wanted to buy went up the next day? There are easy hacks to avoid this and make sure you're getting the best deal possible.

If you press the three dots in the right-hand corner of your online screen, you can shop anonymously. It’s called the incognito button. Consumer expert Janice Lieberman with Deal News says, by clicking the button companies can’t track your shopping searches.

Majority of online shoppers want the great deals, but don’t have time to go online everyday to search for the best price.

Lieberman says, “it’s almost impossible to stay on top of it and for that you should use Camel Camel Camel. It’s a site that will track the history of what Amazon has been selling it for.”

You can sign up on sites like Camel Camel Camel and Deal News to track the best prices on your top items. Both sites alert you when they have the lowest price. Not only will it save you money, it will save you time.

Lieberman also says, “you can rewind the prices on some credit cards. If you use your Citi Bank card and you enter in on their rewind website lets say you bought a TV for $600 and in 60 days it goes down by 50 bucks, they will give you the $50 back.”

They will scour the internet and find it for less. It’s a little bit of effort to download your receipt or the picture of the item you want them to look for, but on big ticket items it will have you saving tons of money.

If those tips weren’t enough, apps like Chimes and Acorns will help you save. They take your leftover change and place it in your savings account. If your item is $20.50, they will take the extra 50 cents and put that away for you.