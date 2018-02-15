Electric Daisy Carnival lineup revealed for 2018

The lineup for this year's Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway has been revealed.

EDC is taking place May 18, 19 and 20. The giant dance music festival with multiple stages will feature more than 200 globally renowned dance music artists.

This year's lineup includes Armin Van Buuren, Diplo, Kaskade, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Tiësto, Zedd, Flux Pavilion b2b Doctor P, Solardo b2b CamelPhat, and 12th Planet b2b Kill the Noise, The Binches, Moksi, GG Magree, Khalid, Yultron, Borgeous, Charlotte de Witte and many more.

This year's theme will be "Kinetic Love," which signifies the second pillar of PLUR, the powerful symbol gives a nod to the unconditional appreciation and acceptance that thrives within dance music.

In addition to music, the festival also features whimsical costumed performers, full-sized carnival rides, interactive art installations, dazzling firework displays and more.

New this year, attendees will have the opportunity to camp at the speedway with a variety of tent and RV camping options.

Tickets are on sale here.

