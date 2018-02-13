EMT, patient killed in Las Vegas rollover after driver loses control on ramp

Joyce Lupiani
7:33 AM, Feb 13, 2018
56 mins ago

EMT and patient were killed early Tuesday after their ambulance rolled over. The driver was transported to the hospital. The EMT was employed by AMR.

KTNV
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Two people died when an ambulance in Las Vegas rolled over near Las Vegas Boulevard and the 215 Beltway.

Nevada Highway Patrol reported that an EMT in his 50s and patient in his 60s were killed.

The driver of the ambulance was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

NHP said the driver lost control of the ambulance on a ramp. NHP said that the road was slick because of recent rain and most likely contributed to the crash. 

The ambulance belonged to AMR, according to NHP. It was transporting the patient to an after-care facility.

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased after relatives have been notified. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top