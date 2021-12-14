Event featuring South Dakota teachers crawling for cash prompts apology

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A South Dakota junior league hockey team and a mortgage company have apologized after an event they sponsored received criticism.

"Although our intent was to provide a positive and fun experience for teachers, we can see how it appears to be degrading and insulting towards the participating teachers and the teaching profession as a whole," the Sioux Falls Stampede and CU Mortgage Direct said in a joint statement. "We deeply regret and apologize to all teachers for any embarrassment this may have caused."

The "Dash for Cash" promotion featured 10 teachers on their hands and knees stuffing money down their shirts in a competition for them to get as much cash for school projects.

Once news of the event hit social media, the criticism was swift.

The team and the mortgage company said they'd give $500 to the teachers who participated in the event and an additional $500 to the 21 teachers who were not chosen to participate.

They added they'll provide an additional $15,000 to local teachers.

"Moving forward, the Stampede and CU Mortgage Direct will continue to support our teachers and will work with the SD Teachers Association on future events that will provide funding for our next generation," they said.