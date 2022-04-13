'Extremely' emaciated mountain lion cub being treated at Oakland Zoo

An extremely emaciated mountain club is being treated at the Oakland Zoo after hikers spotted her at the Thornewood Open Space Preserve in San Mateo last week.

The zoo said Rose is about five months old and weighs just about 8.8 pounds, but veterinarians say she should weigh around 30 pounds at her age.

Hikers, who spotted Rose on April 5, contacted Midpen wildlife biologists and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) to rescue her. They set up cameras and patrolled the area daily.

For five days, the cub was elusive, but they found her on Sunday and brought her to the zoo.

She was covered in fleas and ticks and had a meager red blood cell count.

"If her red blood cell count remains low, the plan is to give Rose a blood transfusion, using one of the Zoo’s previously rescued mountain lions, now a permanent resident and fully grown healthy adult, as a donor," Dr. Ryan Sadler said.

The zoo said Rose is currently receiving fluids and hydration intravenously.

Since she won't be released back into the wild after she's recovered, the zoo said they'll work with CDFW to find her a good home.