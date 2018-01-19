Facebook is cutting pages from your newsfeed: Here's how to see the ones you really want
Mandy Gambrell
10:26 AM, Jan 19, 2018
Facebook users are going to have to take extra steps if they truly want to see News Feed posts from their favorite sports teams, news media outlets, their local churches, restaurants they like and more.
"Because space in News Feed is limited, showing more posts from friends and family and updates that spark conversation means we'll show less public content." — Facebook's newsroom blog, Jan. 11, 2018
While content from reputable publishers will surface in News Feed, Facebook has not said how it will define which are considered reputable. This could mean legitimate news articles from trustworthy media will not show to Facebook users.
This News Feed change is not the same as a recent test Facebook did where it moved all Page content to the Explore tab.