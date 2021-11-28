Watch
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41

Thibault Camus/AP
FILE - Designer Virgil Abloh walks backstage prior to his Off-White ready to wear Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection, that was presented in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Abloh, a leading fashion executive hailed as the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation, has died after a private battle with cancer. He was 41. Abloh’s death was announced Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 by LVMH Louis Vuitton and the Off White label, the brand he founded. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File )
Virgil Abloh
Posted at 3:50 PM, Nov 28, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Designer Virgil Abloh, a leading fashion executive hailed as the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation, has died of cancer.

Abloh’s death was announced Sunday by LVMH Louis Vuitton and the Off White label, the brand he founded.

A statement from Abloh’s family on the designer’s Instagram account said Abloh was diagnosed in 2019 with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer in which a tumor occurs in the heart.

Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh and his children, Lowe and Grey.

Several celebrities paid tribute to Abloh after learning of his death.

Pharrell Williams said, "My heart is broken."

Idris Elba tweeted that Abloh "will be missed from this world."

BTS called the designer a "creative genius."

Abloh was 41 years old.

