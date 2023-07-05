FDA announces voluntary recalls of Van’s, belVita breakfast products

WASHINGTON (WXMI) — The Food and Drug Administration announced two voluntary recalls Wednesday of packaged breakfast products.

First, Van’s International Foods, also known as “Van’s,” issued a voluntary recall of its Gluten Free Original Waffles because some packages could contain undeclared wheat.

FDA

Anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat runs the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction by consuming the product.

The affected products have a Lot Code #UW40193L label and a 1/19/2024 expiration date. You can find the Lot Code and expiration date on the side of the carton.

FDA

This recall only affects the limited number of Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles with the Lot Code indicated and does not include any other Van’s products.

The FDA says no allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported yet.

Van’s initiated the recall after finding that wheat-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat.

The investigation showed that this was caused by including a limited number of cartons for Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles with a pallet of cartons intended for wheat-containing products.

So, the company issued the recall out of an abundance of caution.

If you have the recalled product, the FDA says you should throw it out right away or return it to where you bought it from for a refund.

Click here to contact the company or call Van’s Consumer Affairs at 1-800-323-7117.

The second recall the FDA announced Wednesday affects certain belVita Breakfast Sandwich products that could contain undeclared peanuts.

FDA

Mondelez Global LLC issued the recall for products below because there may have been cross-contact on one manufacturing line. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts could risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming these products.

Product Description Retail UPC Best When Used By Date belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Dark Chocolate Creme variety (8.8. oz. carton) 0 44000 04328 5 All dates prior to and including February 25, 2024 belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Dark Chocolate Creme variety (14.08 oz. carton) 0 44000 05723 7 All dates prior to and including February 25, 2024 belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Dark Chocolate Creme variety (i lb. 5.12 oz. carton) 0 44000 05861 6 All dates prior to and including February 25, 2024 belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Dark Chocolate Creme variety (14.08 oz. carton) 0 44000 06330 6 All dates prior to and including February 25, 2024 belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Dark Chocolate Creme variety (2 lb. 12 oz. carton) 0 44000 04602 6 All dates prior to and including February 25, 2024 belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety (8.8 oz. carton) 0 44000 06304 7 All dates prior to and including February 25, 2024 belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety (1.76 oz. pouch) 0 44000 04070 3 All dates prior to and including February 25, 2024 belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety (1.76 oz. pouch) 0 44000 06370 2 All dates prior to and including February 25, 2024

Mondelez Global LLC says it became aware of the issue during an internal manufacturing inspection when inspectors found the potential presence of peanut protein residue on the line used to make these products.

FDA

So far, there have been three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reactions to these related products.

Consumers who have a peanut allergy should not eat the affected product and throw it out.

For more information on the recall, you can call the company 24/7 at 1-855-535-5948. Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.