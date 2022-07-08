(WXMI) — The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is notifying consumers of a pair of recalls in the interest of public health.

Bumble Bee Foods has recalled certain varieties of smoked clams due to the presence of PFAS among product samples, according to the FDA.

We’re told the recall affects cans bearing the number “8660075234” on the UPC label.

Consumers are asked to throw the affected products away.

Meanwhile, the FDA says J&M Foods is recalling one lot of its Favorite Day brand of Lavender Shortbread Cookies, explaining the cookies were packaged with another flavor that contains allergens (soy and eggs) not reflected on the package.

The affected products bear a “best buy” date of April 18, 2023 and the UPC number “0-85239-28609-8,” according to the FDA.

Those who purchased the cookies are asked to connect with Target (1-800-440-0680) or J&M Foods (1-800-264-2278) for a refund.

No illnesses were reported with either recall.