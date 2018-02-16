Feds arrest two Bronx men in bomb-making case

Cloudy
HI: 47°
LO: 38°
WASHINGTON - MARCH 09: The seal of the F.B.I. hangs in the Flag Room at the bureau's headquaters March 9, 2007 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Two men, including a former teacher at a Harlem school, were arrested Thursday, accused of building bombs in the Bronx, a federal criminal complaint says.
Christian Toro, the former teacher, and Tyler Toro are charged with manufacturing a destructive device and the distribution of explosive materials to a minor.
Authorities found bomb-making materials, including metal spheres and chemicals to make the explosive material thermite, after executing a search warrant on the Toros' apartment.
Both suspects have been arraigned and remanded on the charges, two sources with direct knowledge of the case told CNN.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.