Female boxer dies 5 days after suffering knockout loss

Posted at 8:32 PM, Sep 03, 2021
A female Mexican boxer died five days after being knocked out.

Jeanette Zacarias Zapata reportedly took on Marie-Pier Houle on Saturday in Montreal, Canada.

According to CBS News, Zapata's mouthguard flew out of her mouth after a series of punches, and she didn't return to her corner.

She was taken out of the venue on a stretcher, CBC reported.

In a tweet, the event's promoter said Zapata died on Thursday.

Zapata reportedly had to undergo neurological exams before the fight because she had been knocked out in May.

