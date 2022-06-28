Firework-related injuries have surged in recent years, group finds

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, adding that firework-related injuries have increased in recent years.

From 2006-21, injuries from fireworks increased by 25%. In 2021, fireworks caused 11,500 injuries. There were nine firework-related fatalities in 2021, the CPSC noted.

The CPSC said firecrackers caused 1,500 emergency room visits while sparklers brought 1,100 patients to the ER last year. Burns accounted for 32% of the injuries.

“It’s imperative that consumers know the risks involved in using fireworks, so injuries and tragedies can be prevented. The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch the professional displays,” said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric. “CPSC’s Office of Compliance and Field Operations continues to work closely with other federal agencies to prevent the sale of illegal consumer fireworks.”

The commission said six of last year’s fatalities were associated with firework misuse, one death was associated with a mortar launch malfunction, and two incidents were for unknown circumstances.

Nearly three-quarters of firework-related injuries occurred weeks before and after July 4.

The CSPC is offering the following tips: