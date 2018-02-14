Florida man leaves stash of drugs in plain sight after calling 911 to report false home invasion

SARASOTA, Fla. — Deputies say that a Florida man called 911 to report a home invasion and ended up in custody after they found no one breaking in, but rather a trafficking amount of cocaine and Xanax.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, who shared news of the arrest on Twitter with the caption, "FloriDUH," Austin Stuenkel, 22, was arrested on Tuesday on nearly a dozen felony drug charges.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Stuenkel's home around 11 p.m. on Monday after he called to report people running through his home and backyard on Yorktown Street in Sarasota. Deputies say he was under the influence of narcotics at the time of the call.

When deputies arrived, Stuenkel invited them inside where they noticed several narcotics and paraphernalia often used to sell narcotics, in plain view, according to the arrest report.

Detectives executed a search warrant early Tuesday morning on Stuenkel’s home where they say they recovered several dozen pieces of evidence including:

45 grams of cocaine

More than 3,000 Xanax pills

3,800 grams of marijuana

Various synthetic drugs

More prescription pills

Several miscellaneous substances were also submitted to the agency’s drug lab for further testing.

Stuenkel faces 11 charges including:

Trafficking in Cocaine

Four counts of Possession of a Prescription with Intent to Sell

Four counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Mary Stringini is a Digital Reporter for WFTS. Follow her on Twitter @MaryWFTS.