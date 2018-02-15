Florida school mass shooting suspect went to Walmart, McDonald's after shooting
Justin Boggs, Scripps National , CNN Newswire
5:41 PM, Feb 15, 2018
Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old who was arrested in connection to Wednesday's mass school shooting that left 17 dead, walked to a nearby McDonald's and Walmart after the massacre, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said.
According to Israel, Cruz tried to blend in with students evacuating the school after he allegedly committed the shootings. He then walked to a Walmart and bought a beverage from the Subway restaurant inside the store.
Investigators believe that he then walked to a McDonald's and spent 40 minutes inside before leaving.
Cruz was then caught by local police walking alongside a road. His arrested came roughly 80 minutes after the beginning on Wednesday's shooting.
Here is a timeline of events, according to Israel:
At 2:19 p.m., an Uber dropped off the suspect.
The suspect entered east stairwell and pulled rifle out of case.
At 2:21 p.m., he readied his rifle and begin shooting into classrooms.
He then went to the second floor and shot one victim in another classroom at 2:34 p.m.
He dropped rifle and backpack and ran down the stairs.
He crossed fields and ran west along with others who were fleeing.
The suspect arrived at Walmart, bought a drink at Subway and left Walmart on foot.
He went to McDonald's and sat down at 3:01 p.m.
At 3:41 p.m., he was detained in Coral Springs.
