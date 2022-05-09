Former corrections officer, inmate apprehended after police chase

A former corrections officer and an escaped inmate were found near Evansville, Indiana on Monday.

Vicky White and murder suspect Casey White were apprehended following a police chase, authorities said.

Casey reportedly surrendered after the vehicle he was driving crashed. Vicky was taken to a hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Her condition has not been released.

"What I'm very thankful for tonight is that no one is hurt, no citizens were hurt, no law enforcement officers were hurt," said Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

Vicky is charged with facilitating Casey's escape.

The two are believed to have had a “special relationship” for at least two years before their disappearance nearly two weeks ago.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department in Alabama said Vicky is also charged with forgery and identity theft. Investigators said she used an alias to purchase a getaway vehicle.

The SUV was found abandoned in Tennessee on Friday.