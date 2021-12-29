Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid dies at 82

On Tuesday, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid died.

He was 82.

The Nevada Independent first reported his passing, and then it was confirmed by Newsweek and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"Harry Reid was one of the most amazing individuals I've ever met. He never forgot where he came from and used those boxing instincts to fearlessly fight those who were hurting the poor and the middle class," Schumer said on Twitter. "He’s gone but will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every day."

According to Newsweek, Reid died days after Las Vegas' McCarran Airport was officially changed to Harry Reid International Airport on Dec. 15.

"I am heartbroken to announce the passing of my husband, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid," his wife, Landra, said a statement after her husband passed, ABC News reported. "He died peacefully this afternoon, surrounded by our family, following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer."

The news outlet reported that the former Nevada senator had surgery in 2018 to remove a tumor on his pancreas.