'General Hospital' sweeps supporting nods at Daytime Emmys

Two "General Hospital" actors have won supporting honors at the Daytime Emmy Awards. Kelly Thiebaud plays Dr. Britt Westbourne and Jeff Kober portrays Cyrus Renault on the ABC drama.

A gleeful Thiebaud won on her first nomination. Kober is known for his extensive film and primetime work on such shows as "Sons of Anarchy" and "The Walking Dead." After two years of pre-taped presentations because of the coronavirus pandemic, daytime returned to honoring its own at nighttime with an in-person ceremony.

In 2020, the show went virtual for the first time and last year the audience was limited.

“Wow, thank you for making me feel so welcome in daytime. What a trip,” Kober said. “I love what we get to do for a living, it’s play.