Giant Ferris wheel erected in Times Square

A giant Ferris wheel is now situated in the middle of New York's Times Square.

The Times Square Alliance says the 110-foot tall Ferris wheel allows people to soar through "a canyon of spectacular billboards."

POV: You’re riding a FERRIS WHEEL IN TIMES SQUARE 🤩 pic.twitter.com/mfijNZCIE0 — Times Square (@TimesSquareNYC) August 25, 2021

The attraction will be at Times Square through Sept. 12.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio encouraged people to take a ride at the "crossroads of the world."

Take a ride at the crossroads of the world! A ferris wheel is coming to Times Square, and you can't beat the view. Thank you to @TimesSquareNYC President Tom Harris for your creativity, innovation and love for the greatest city in the world. pic.twitter.com/3QvX7iRRPU — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 24, 2021

Each gondola holds up to six people.

Tickets range fro $15 to $35.