Goat with severed head dropped off at Florida convenience store

WPTV Webteam
11:04 AM, Mar 1, 2018
LANTANA, Fla. - Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control are looking for the person who dropped off a goat with its head cut off at a Royal Mart convenience store in Lantana, Florida.

 

The remains of the baby white goat were in a box and left Monday, February 19, around 11:41 p.m.

Investigators released surveillance video of a person driving up to the store, opening the trunk of a car  and putting what looked like a box on the ground.

 

