Greg McMichael won't plead to hate crime in Arbery death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The man who initiated the deadly chase that led to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery says he won't plead guilty to a federal hate crime charge.

A defense attorney for Greg McMichael announced the decision in a legal filing late Thursday in U.S. District Court, saying McMichael has elected to stand trial for the second time in Arbery’s 2020 killing.

McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, had planned to enter guilty pleas in court on Monday when a judge rejected terms of a plea deal that was met with stiff objections by Arbery’s parents.

The McMichaels and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, were convicted of Arbery's murder in November.

They still face federal charges.

Travis McMichael was to decide by Friday whether to move forward with a guilty plea.

