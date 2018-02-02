Groundhog Day: Will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow?

Partly Cloudy
HI: 21°
LO: 8°
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA - FEBRUARY 2: Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow predicting six more weeks of winter during 131st annual Groundhog Day festivities on February 2, 2017 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Will he this year? (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
Will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow on Friday morning?
RELATED: Groundhog Day: How accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?
The Groundhog Day tradition is set to begin at 7:25 a.m. ET.
If you want to see Punxsutawney Phil's big day, a live stream will be posted on this site.
Should the groundhog see his shadow, the tradition proposes there will be six more weeks of winter.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.