Holmes sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for Theranos scam

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of blood testing startup Theranos Inc., has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila to more than 11 years in prison for defrauding investors.

Davila sentenced the 38-year-old to 135 months, which is far less than the federal prosecutors' request of 15 years, the Associated Press reported.

In January, Holmes was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud.

Davila also ordered her to pay a fine of $400, with restitution being set at a later date, CNN reported.

Holmes claimed her company's blood testing machine could detect many diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood, but the machine never worked since it produced inaccurate test results.

CNN reported that Davila ordered Holmes, who is expecting her second child, to turn herself into custody on April 27, 2023.