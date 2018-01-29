Home security video captures gun shots in Tampa neighborhood

TAMPA, Fla. — People living in an area of Tampa's Hyde Park neighbor say they are terrified after someone fired several shots at a group of people in a parking lot near popular bars and restaurants around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

A daycare is located just feet from where the shooting happened.

The neighbors said it is not unusual to see crowds of people in business parking lots all hours of the night and the various items they leave behind.

"Broken booze bottles, fireworks, you name it and we have found it out there,” said one neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, especially after hearing the gunfire. "We saw a man shooting another man and then shooting wildly into the air at town houses, a school, and another parking lot at random individuals."

One homeowner, who also wanted to remain anonymous, captured the shooting on home security footage.

The neighbor who spoke with Scripps station WFTS in Tampa said people have been hanging out in these lots for about a year and a half.

"We've all gone out and had fun but to start turning to violence and keeping the neighbors up until 3 o'clock in the morning, that is unacceptable,” he said.

He said he is hoping this video sheds light on a problem he said is clearly getting out of control.

"I hope that the people that have these parking lots will second guess as to how they are being used,” he said. "It was not really that much of a problem and it's grown into a very big problem. I think our boiling point is somebody getting shot.”

WFTS is reaching out to the Tampa Police Department to get the incident report and to see if anyone was hurt during the shooting.