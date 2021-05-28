Watch
Horror, heroism mark deadly shooting at California rail yard

AP Photo/Nic Coury
Posted at 5:39 AM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 05:39:14-04

Taptejdeep Singh died trying to save others from a gunman. Kirk Bertolet saw some of his coworkers take their last breaths.

And friends, family and survivors are left to mourn after this week's shooting at a San Jose rail yard complex that killed nine men before the shooter took his own life.

Authorities say the attacker, 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, had a longtime grudge against his work at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority.

One of those killed, Taptejdeep Singh, reportedly warned and tried to hide coworkers before he was killed.

Authorities say Cassidy apparently targeted some of his victims.

