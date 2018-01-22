13 horses, 400 pigeons and more removed from Las Vegas home

While some horses seemed to be healthy, others appeared to be distressed and neglected with matted fur and broken hooves.
Scripps sister station KTNV in Las Vegas also watched as about 100 roosters were taken away in carriers.
Neighbors said this all started when a horse escaped from the home around 6 a.m. Sunday. When police and animal control arrived, they began investigating the house and eventually started seizing animals.
