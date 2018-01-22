13 horses, 400 pigeons and more removed from Las Vegas home

Police investigating possible animal hoarding

Las Vegas Police and Animal Control are at the scene of a possible animal hoarding situation at a home near Cheyenne Avenue and Lamb Boulevard. Gina Lazara reports.

Las Vegas police say that 13 horses, 150 roosters and hens, 400 pigeons, two guinea pigs, and four turtles were confiscated from the home.

Officials confirm that the animals were living in deplorable conditions. Charges are expected to be filed against the owner of the home. 

Las Vegas police and Animal Control were alerted to a possible animal hoarding situation at a home near Cheyenne Avenue and Lamb Boulevard. 

Red Rock Search and Rescue also assisted in the removal of animals.


While some horses seemed to be healthy, others appeared to be distressed and neglected with matted fur and broken hooves.

Scripps sister station KTNV in Las Vegas also watched as about 100 roosters were taken away in carriers.

Neighbors said this all started when a horse escaped from the home around 6 a.m. Sunday. When police and animal control arrived, they began investigating the house and eventually started seizing animals.

