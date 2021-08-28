Hurricane Ida intensifying ahead of expected landfall in Louisiana on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Hurricane Ida intensified into a Category 2 storm Saturday ahead of its expected landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, the anniversary of 16-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina hitting New Orleans.

The National Weather Service said shortly before 2:30 p.m. ET, that Ida’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 100 mph with higher gusts. Hurricanes with winds speeds between 96 and 110 mph are considered Category 2 storms based on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

The NWS says Ida is expected to rapidly strengthen Saturday and it’s expected to be an “extremely dangerous major hurricane” when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says there is a danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation Sunday along the coasts of Louisiana and Mississippi,

“Extremely life-threatening inundation of 9 feet or greater above ground level is possible somewhere within the area from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the coast of Mississippi,” wrote the NHC in an advisory, adding that levees could be overtopped.

The NHC says hurricane-force winds are expected Sunday along the Louisiana coast, including in New Orleans, with “potentially catastrophic wind damage possible where the core of Isa moves onshore.”

Officials say Ida is likely to produce heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday across the central Gulf Coast from southeast Louisiana to coastal Mississippi, resulting in life-threatening flash and urban flooding and significant river flooding impacts.

“As Ida moves inland, significant flooding impacts are likely across portions of the Lower Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys Monday and Tuesday,” the NHC wrote.

As the Ida approaches Louisiana’s coast, residents of the state are rushing to prepare. A combination of voluntary and mandatory evacuations have been issued for cities and communities in the area, including New Orleans.

The mayor of The Big Easy, LaToya Cantrell, ordered a mandatory evacuation for areas outside the city’s levee system and a voluntary evacuation for residents inside the levee system. Cantrell said the storm was strengthening so quickly there was no time to order a mandatory evacuation of the entire city, The Associated Press reports.