'I am not done': Sinbad learning to walk again after suffering stroke 2 years ago

The family of comedian Sinbad says he is learning to walk again after suffering a stroke two years ago.

According to a website NBC News and USA Today reported that Sinbad's family started to keep his fans updated, the actor had an ischemic stroke due to a blood clot that traveled from his heart to his brain in October 2020.

After suffering the stroke, the 66-year-old underwent “a thrombectomy to remove the clot and restore normal blood flow to the brain,” according to the website, NBC News reported.

The initial prognosis was good until the next day when he suffered another blood clot and had to undergo the same surgery, his family said, the website stated, USA Today reported.

According to the website, his family said the 66-year-old is continuously undergoing therapy after he left the hospital last July, the news outlets reported.

"He continues to receive therapy, fighting for every inch. His progress is nothing short of remarkable," the family said per the website.

According to the website, his family said Sinbad has made “considerable progress” since being admitted to California Rehabilitation Institute for therapy last May.

"Limbs that were said to be 'dead' are coming alive, and he’s taking the steps necessary to learn to walk again," the family stated, according to the website. "In his own words, 'I am not done. I will not stop fighting until I can walk across the stage again.' And neither will we."

Sinbad, born David Adkins, gained fame after starring in sitcoms, including “A Different World” and “The Sinbad Show.” He's also acted in several movies, including “Houseguest,” “First Kid,” and “Jingle All the Way.”