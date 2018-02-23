Illinois governor drinks chocolate milk in name of racial equality

Cloudy
CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 19: Illinois governor Bruce Rauner waits for the arrival of President Barack Obama at the Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy on February 19, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. Obama used the event to designate Chicago's historic Pullman district a national monument. Dating back to the 1880s, the Pullman district, on the city's Far South Side, is one of the country's first company towns. The "town" was founded by George Pullman to house workers at his now-defunct Pullman Palace Car Co., which made luxurious rail cars. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
A Hyatt hotel executive thought it would be a good idea for Illinois governor Bruce Rauner to drink a glass of chocolate milk, in the name of racial diversity.
It happened Wednesday during a Black History Month event at the Thompson Center.
Tyronne Stoudemire is the Hyatt official who thought it up.
Stoudemire stood next to the Republican governor, and poured chocolate syrup into a glass of milk as an example of what he hopes will become more inclusion in business.
He explained by saying, “At most organizations, diversity sits at the bottom of the organization; you don’t get inclusion until you actually stir it up.”
