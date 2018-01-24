In-N-Out Burger pays store manager more than $160,000 per year, according to report

Cloudy
IRVINE, Calif. -- In a recent interview with the California Sun, In-N-Out Burger revealed how much they pay their store managers.
According to the report, the fast food chain pays store managers an average salary of more than $160,000. The $160,000 salary is more than triple the industry average, according to the California Sun.
For comparison, the average architect in California makes roughly $112,000 per year.
The fast food chain even beat Google and ranked fourth on Glassdoor’s “2018 Best Places to Work.”
Employees start out making $13 per hour. Minimum wage in California is currently $10.50.
