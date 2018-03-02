Indiana deputy critically injured after being shot during pursuit

1 suspect was also shot, 2 others arrested

Katie Cox
10:06 AM, Mar 2, 2018
LEBANON, Ind. -- An Indiana sheriff's deputy was shot while assisting Lebanon police with a pursuit Friday morning.

Lebanon Police Department officers were serving a warrant at an apartment complex around 9:30 a.m. when three suspects fled in a vehicle. 

After a chase through the city, the vehicle stopped and gunfire was exchanged between at least one of the suspects and at least one law enforcement officer. 

A Boone County deputy and one suspect were both struck during the exchange. The deputy was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. 

The suspect, identified as Anthony Bumgarht, 21, is in stable condition at this time. 

Two other suspects, John D. Baldwin Sr., 55, and John D, Baldwin Jr., 28, both fled after the shooting. Baldwin Jr. was arrested a short time later after a wrong-way pursuit on I-65. 

Baldwin Sr. was arrested after a foot pursuit with police. 

Indiana State Police believe they have all suspects in custody at this time. 

Deputies are still investigating multiple scenes in connection with the shootings. 

Lebanon Community Schools were placed on lockdown after the incident as a precaution and people living in the area were asked to lock their windows and doors. Police say there was no danger to any children at school during the incident. 

The shootings remain under investigation by Indiana State Police. 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

