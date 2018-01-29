Indiana man leaves behind Miracle Whip, Hamburger Helper and an amusing obituary

DEMOTTE, Ind. -- It's possibly the most original opening line to an obituary.

"Terry Wayne Ward, age 71, of DeMotte, IN, escaped this mortal realm on Tuesday, January 23rd, 2018, leaving behind 32 jars of Miracle Whip, 17 boxes of Hamburger Helper and multitudes of other random items that would prove helpful in the event of a zombie apocalypse."

If his obituary is any reflection of the person he was, then Terry certainly knew how to make people laugh.

His obit goes on to list those who he is survived by, including "his overly-patient wife, Kathy, who was the love of his life (a fact she gladly accepted sympathy for during their 48 years of marriage)." He is also survived by two daughters, a sister, a brother, three pairs of grandchildren known as "The Mesopotamians," "The Daffer and Peanut" and "Phineas and Ferb," and a seventh grandchild called "Smiley."

The obit says Terry met his wife by telling her he was a lineman, but he didn't specify he was a lineman for the phone company and not in the NFL. "Still, Kathy and Terry wed in the fall of 1969, perfectly between the Summer of Love and the Winter of Regret."

Terry also volunteered his services in the United States Army. He was an active combat veteran in the Vietnam War.

The wide variety of his favorite things included hunting, golfing, chopping wood, Bed Bath & Beyond, cold beer, free beer and his family.

