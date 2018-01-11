Intel presents drone light show over Bellagio Fountains this week

You may not be able to attend this year's CES (it is not open to the public), but that doesn't mean that you can't enjoy some of the things that it brings to town.

One of those would be a drone light show that is taking place above the famous Bellagio Fountains on the Las Vegas Strip for the next 3 nights.

Show times are at 8 and 10 p.m. Jan. 9-11.

Intel created an entirely new entertainment concept by producing drone-based light shows featuring hundreds of Intel Shooting Star drones all controlled by one pilot. The drones used in the show are custom-built for entertainment purposes with a lightweight structure and emit more than 4 billion color combinations.