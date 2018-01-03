Light Snow
HI: 15°
LO: 2°
Good news, fast food junkies: You'll soon no longer need to choose between Taco Bell and french fries.
Taco Bell announced Wednesday that it will begin selling Nacho Fries on Jan. 25 for a limited time.
According to CNBC, the restaurant will sell the Mexican-seasoned fried potatoes with a side of nacho cheese for $1.
Customers can also add ground beef, pico de gallo, nacho cheese and sour cream with the $2.49 Supreme Nacho Fries. The $3.49 Bell Grande fries have the same toppings but come in a larger size.
According to Mashable, Taco Bell decided to add the Nacho Fries to the menu after testing the product in West Virginia and Bakersfield, California last spring.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.