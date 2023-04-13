Jamie Foxx recovering after medical complications, daughter says

Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx suffered "medical complications," forcing him to seek care, his daughter Corinne said in a post on Instagram.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she said.

Corinne did not specify what type of medical complication her father experienced. She noted that the family is asking for privacy.

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," Corinne stated.

Representatives for Jamie Foxx have not publicly commented on the actor's condition.

Foxx's most recent post on Instagram was last week. He posted a video of him on a luxury yacht, showing no signs of any medical issues.

According to PEOPLE, Foxx was most recently seen on the set of "Back in Action." The Netflix movie, also featuring Cameron Diaz, is reportedly being filmed in London.

Foxx is 55 years old. He celebrated a birthday in December.

