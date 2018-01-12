Julia Louis-Dreyfus' sons celebrate her last day of chemo with music video

Areal Flood Warning issued January 12 at 2:17PM EST expiring January 15 at 8:00AM EST in effect for: Saint Clair
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' fans were relieved to learn on Thursday that the actress was undergoing her final chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer. But Louis-Dreyfus' biggest fans — her two sons — went above and beyond to congratulate her.
Louis-Dreyfus shared the video of her sons, Charlie and Henry Hall, lip syncing Michael Jakson's "Beat It" Thursday on Instagram.
"My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy. Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?" Louis-Dreyfus posted.
The "Seinfeld" star announced she had been diagnosed with breast cancer last September, just says after winning her eighth Emmy for her work on Veep. A seventh season of Veep is slated to be air on HBO later this year.
Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.
