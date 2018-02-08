'Justified,' 'Home Improvement' actor Mickey Jones dies

Mostly Cloudy
Actor Mickey Jones greets thousands of bikers at the Love Ride 20 at Harley-Davidson / Buell of Glendale on November 9, 2003 in Glendale, California. The yearly motorcycle cruise and concert hosted by Grand Marshal Jay Leno benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Reading by 9 and other charities. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Character actor Mickey Jones, who had roles in "Justified" and "Home Improvement" died early Wednesday morning, Variety reported.
Jones was 76. The death came from the "effects of a long illness," his publicist told Variety.
Jones played roles in "Total Recall," "Sling Blade" and "The Beverly Hillbillies" among a slew of acting contributions before taking the role of Rodney "Hot Rod" Dunham in "Justified."
