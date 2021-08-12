Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion lead VMA nominations

The nominations for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards were released Wednesday.

Justin Bieber leads all other artists with seven nominations. Megan Thee Stallion followed closely behind with six nominations.

Other artists receiving nominations include Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake and Lil Nas X. Olivia Rodrigo also earned her first VMA nominations.

The following artists are nominated for the biggest award of the night, Video of the Year:

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar” (Starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

The Weeknd: “Save Your Tears”

The Video Music Awards will take place on Sept. 12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The show will honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.