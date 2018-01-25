Kentucky police officer left rifle unattended after responding to a call

DAYTON, Ky. -- A police officer made a “mistake” when he left a patrol rifle unattended near a sidewalk as police responded to a domestic situation, Dayton Police Chief David Halfhill said.

Dayton and Bellevue police officers responded Wednesday afternoon after a man came out of a home and fired a round into the air, Halfhill said. At some point, an officer from “another agency” set his rifle against a car.

Halfhill thanked Dayton residents who brought the incident to the police department’s attention and said the “mistake will be fully investigated.”

“It is unfortunate that this incident happened, but we as police officers are human and do make mistakes,” Halfhill said in a news release.

Dayton resident Matt Haas posted a video to Facebook, which has been shared more than 1,000 times since 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police took the suspect into custody, and no one was injured.