Kevin Spacey to appear in UK court to face sex assault charges

Britain Kevin Spacey
John Minchillo/AP
Kevin Spacey leaves court after testifying in a civil lawsuit, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in New York. British prosecutors have charged Spacey with four counts of sexual assault against three men. The 62-year-old double Academy Award winner was questioned by British police in 2019 about claims by several men that he had assaulted them. The U.K. charges were announced Thursday, as Spacey was testifying in a courtroom in New York City in a civil lawsuit. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 11:46 AM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 11:46:22-04

Actor Kevin Spacey plans to travel to the U.K. to face four counts of sexual assault.

The charges stem from encounters with three different men, according to the Crown Prosecution Service. The encounters took place in London and Gloucestershire, authorities said.

"He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," the agency stated.

The incidents allegedly occurred between 2005 and 2013.

In a statement to ABC's Good Morning America on Tuesday, Spacey said that he will defend himself against the charges and he is "confident" he can prove his innocence.

This is not the actor's first run-in with the law. He was accused of groping an 18-year-old at a bar in Massachusetts in 2016. The case was dropped in 2019 after the accuser refused to testify. Spacey had pleaded not guilty.

