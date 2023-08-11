Knorr tomato soup mix recalled for undeclared eggs

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — Unilever U.S. Inc. has recalled some of its Knorr-brand tomato soup mixes due to undeclared eggs, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall affects the following products, all of which bear “best if used by” dates before and through July 6, 2024:

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

No adverse reactions were reported.

The FDA advises those who experience allergic reactions to connect with their doctor.

Consumers are instructed to refrain from eating the affected products and take photos of the UPC number and “best if used by” date to receive refunds. Visit the manufacturer’s website for more information.