Kroger Co. won't sell guns to those under 21 at its Fred Meyer locations

CINCINNATI -- Kroger Co. has joined Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart in tightening its policy on gun sales after a school shooting killed 17 in Parkland, Florida.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Cincinnati-based grocery chain will stop selling guns to anybody under 21 at 43 Fred Meyer locations, mostly located in western states.

"Recent events demonstrate the need for additional action on the part of responsible gun retailers," the company wrote in a statement to CNBC. "We believe these are common sense steps we can take immediately that are in line with our values and our vision."

On Wednesday morning, Dick's Sporting Goods, the nation's largest sporting goods retailer, announced it would stop selling assault-style weapons and raise its minimum age for gun purchases to 21. Walmart quickly followed, also raising its minimum age to 21.

Read the full statement from Kroger below.