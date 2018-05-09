Kurt Warner talked to a team about making an NFL return

A Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee in 2017, former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner revealed he thought about making a return to the NFL in 2018.

During a baseball game in St. Louis on Monday, the 46-year-old Warner said he reached out to a team about possibly returning for the 2018 season, a good eight-plus years after his most recent NFL appearance.

"I was actually ready to (return) for this coming season," Warner said. "I actually talked to a coach, and my wife said, 'Go for it, I think it would be great.' So, I actually talked to a coach about possibly doing it if they needed someone, but they went out and signed somebody. I don't think they thought I was serious."

Kurt Warner talking about how he entertained the idea of trying to play in 2018 pic.twitter.com/HjfzJjE7EF — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) May 8, 2018

He didn't specify which team he talked to -- but it's worth noting that Warner, who ended his NFL career with the Cardinals, still lives in the Valley, and the Cardinals had no quarterbacks on their roster following the 2017 season until May when they signed free-agents Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon. They drafted QB Josh Rosen in the first round of last month's NFL Draft.

Warner led the Cardinals to their first and only Super Bowl appearance in 2009, and his final NFL game came in a loss to the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs the following year. Warner led the St. Louis Rams to two Super Bowl appearances, including a Super Bowl XXXIV championship in 2000.