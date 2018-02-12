Larry Nassar transferred to federal prison in Tucson, Arizona

Fair
Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor who admitted to sexually abusing patients has been transferred to a federal prison in Tucson.
TUCSON, Ariz. - Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor who admitted to sexually abusing patients has been transferred to a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona.
Nassar, 54, is accused of molesting over 200 women and girls dating back to the 1990's.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prison's website, Nassar is being held at Tucson USP.
On January 24, 2018, Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years after pleading guilty to seven counts of sexual assault of minors.
On February 5, 2018, he was sentenced to an additional 40 to 125 years after pleading guilty to an additional three counts of sexual assault.
