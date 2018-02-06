Las Vegas police seek serial shooter, four shot in just over a week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas police are looking for a man wanted in four separate shootings in Clark County, Nevada in just over a week's time.

Capt. Robert Plummer said police discovered a shooting in Logandale on Jan. 29. The same day, a homeless man was shot and killed at Rancho Discount Mall near Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive, and another homeless man was shot in the face near Las Vegas Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

Homicide detectives determined all three of these shootings were done using the same gun by the same man, who police said also shot and killed a homeless man under the U.S. 95 bridge at 14th Street on Feb. 2.

UPDATE on three recent homeless killings: @LVMPD says there was a fourth shooting. All 4 shootings are related. Last 9 days - 4 people were shot by the same suspect. 2 died, 2 injured. pic.twitter.com/9Of6CKU4it — Nina Porciuncula (@NinaReports) February 6, 2018

All three of the homeless victims were sleeping when they were shot, Plummer said.

Plummer said the man wanted in the shooting doesn't match the FBI's definition of a serial killer, which means 3 people killed in a short period of time. Two people died while two were injured. Plummer did say this man was on his way to becoming a serial killer and called him a serial shooter.

"We must stop this man before he shoots and kills someone else," Plummer said.

Police said the shooter is a man about 6 feet tall, driving a 2016-2018 Hyundai Tucson sport limited SUV with the color being either silver, gray or a lighter blue.

Plummer asked the public to share any surveillance from the area of the shootings in Las Vegas, including Charleston Boulevard to Washington Avenue, Rancho Drive to Valley View Boulevard, Stewart Avenue to Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway to Eastern Avenue.

Watch Las Vegas police's press conference below.