Las Vegas strip club now accepting Bitcoin

Are you a master of cryptocurrency? Are you tired of mining for money and looking for something to take your mind off of it?

You're in luck, a Las Vegas strip club is accepting Bitcoin and making it easy to use the currency inside of the club.

The Legends Room is located near Twain Avenue and Valley View Boulevard and is one of the first strip clubs to go crypto. The club has an in-house Bitcoin ATM, which allows customers to purchase Bitcoin on site.

The ATM is great but Bitcoiners will really be excited to learn that the dancers will wear temporary tattoos that can be scanned by an iPhone for tipping purposes.

Why make it rain when you can make it code?