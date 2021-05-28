LGBTQ+ individuals less satisfied at work than their colleagues

More employees are focused now on working for an equitable company, but LGBTQ+ workers are one group still facing challenges with this.

Statements of support as pride month starts next week may not go far enough.

“What really matters to the LGBTQ+ employee population and when it comes to their work experience is those employers who will back up those statements with actual tangible action,” said Scott Dobroski, VP of Corporate Communications at Glassdoor.

Glassdoor recently started letting employees anonymously share their sexual orientation along with a rating of their current or former employer.

New research from this shows LGBTQ+ employees are less satisfied overall than their colleagues at work. Specifically, this is an issue when it comes to their company's senior leadership, career opportunities, and compensation and benefits.

The most satisfied people are working in industries recognized for creating change. These are government jobs, followed by education and nonprofits.

Dobroski is a member of the LGBTQ+ community. He says the focus on diversity, equity and inclusion over the last year has had some impact.

“While that's not just the right thing to do, we know that having a more diverse workforce actually translates to better business results, so, if anything, it is definitely in the best interest of these employers to hire and retain more diverse workforces,” said Dobroski.

If you have concerns about how employees are treated at your company, he recommends going to your manager first. If you don't get any traction there, possibly take it to human resources.

If you're looking for a new position, Glassdoor and sites like it are a good way to find out what it's really like to work at a company beforehand.

Dobroski says a company having an LGBTQ+ employee resource group is a sign the company values these employees.