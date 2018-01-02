Longtime Utah Senator Orrin Hatch to retire

Cloudy
Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah is the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.
Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announced Tuesday that he won't seek re-election this year.
He said in a social media message, "after much prayer and discussion with family and friends I've decided to retire at the end of this term."
Hatch became a US Senator in 1977, and became the chamber's President pro tempore (longest-serving member of the majority) in 2015.
