Longtime Utah Senator Orrin Hatch to retire

CNN
2:17 PM, Jan 2, 2018
Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah is the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announced Tuesday that he won't seek re-election this year.

He said in a social media message, "after much prayer and discussion with family and friends I've decided to retire at the end of this term."

Hatch became a US Senator in 1977, and became the chamber's President pro tempore (longest-serving member of the majority) in 2015. 