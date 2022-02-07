Low enrollment forces some schools to cancel programs

Colleges and universities are dealing with plunging enrollment across the board, but some are going as far as canceling certain programs.

Oklahoma City University has stopped accepting applications for its Early Childhood Education Program.

The university cited low enrollment for its decision.

The pandemic also intensified other problems that make it challenging for students to stay in school.

Many were afraid to go to school in person due to COVID-19.

Others don’t feel the low pay for teachers is worth the debt they’ll accumulate from school.

The American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education surveyed schools across the country and found that undergraduate enrollment in teaching programs declined by at least 11% during the pandemic.

Schools and small institutions experienced steeper declines in enrollment.

The pandemic isn’t just affecting education and teaching programs.

A report published by the National Student Clearinghouse in January found that there are 1 million fewer students enrolled in college than pre-pandemic.

Researchers involved in the report said many are choosing to work, especially during a time that the labor market is in their favor.